SM opens another mall in Cagayan de Oro

LISTED mall developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will open on Friday, May 12, its newest mall in the country.

SM CDO Downtown Premier, located on Claro M. Recto Ave., will add almost 178,000 square meters of gross floor area (GFA) to its total retail footprint and raise the malling experience of Kagay-anons, the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

This is SM's second mall in Cagayan de Oro and fifth in Mindanao.

“SM Prime is one with the government in creating more opportunities that highlight the economic growth potential of Mindanao," SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

The mall will be part of a commercial complex, which will also feature an eight-level business process outsourcing (BPO) building.

The company said 87 percent of the mall's leasable area has been awarded. It will feature a five-level carpark building, four digital theaters, two Director's Club cinemas, a Large Format Cinema, an 800-seater Sky Hall like in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City and an al fresco dining and entertainment Sky Garden like in SM North EDSA in Quezon City, both in Metro Manila.

The mall will also have a Cyberzone, SM Food Hall, SM Bowling Center and SM-affiliated stores such as Ace Hardware, Forever 21, SM Appliance, Sports Central, Surplus Shop, Toy Kingdom, Uniqlo and Watsons.

To promote sustainability and disaster resilience, SM CDO Downtown Premier will provide a water catchment beneath, which will be able to hold 13,650 cubic meters of rainwater to help lessen the flooding in the area.

SM Prime will also open four other malls in the country to bring its network to 65 malls by the end of this year and total GFA to 9.3 million sq.m.

Of the number, 22 are in Metro Manila, 33 in Luzon, five in the Visayas and five in Mindanao.

Set to open are SM Cherry Antipolo in Rizal, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan, SM City Puerto Princesa in Palawan and SM Center Lemery in Batangas. (SunStar Philippines)

