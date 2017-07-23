Militants hit Duterte for ‘false hopes’

MILITANTS are taking to task President Rodrigo Duterte, calling the President ‘paasa’ or giving people false hopes after many of the promises he made in his first day of office remain unfulfilled.

Progressive bloc Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) spokesperson Wildon Barros said the ‘rage’ of the people will be expressed this Monday, July 24, in Iligan City where over 6,000 people are expected to attend the Mindanao-wide People's State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Iligan City Plaza at 10 in the morning.

The militant groups, such as sectors of transport and farmers, among others, will also give their so called SONA on the same day.

Barros said for the 1 year duration of his administration, BAYAN is giving Duterte a failing grade of 4 out of 10, with 10 being the highest.

"There was a climate of hope when President Duterte promised to resume peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines. However, this promise had been foiled several times," he said.

"The President should know better what the peace talks is about and what the situation is on the ground. He might know better, but he has been cowed by the power of the military in the country. He has proven himself no chief – but a follower of military dictates," Barros added.

Barros said Duterte's war on drugs, although largely supported by the public, has been abused, as it targets only small-time drug dealers, and not the major 'leaguers' in the drug businesses.

State forces have acted with impunity in law enforcement, and using 'nanlaban' in defense of their killing.

BAYAN also accused Duterte of allowing and authoring the total destruction of Marawi City, in the pretext of going after the ISIS-influenced group.

"While BAYAN appreciates some initiatives under the administration of President Duterte, it is critical of its major campaigns that have claimed several lives and caused grave human rights violations. The first year under the new presidency has further cemented the impunity of state forces, with the administration’s very violent approaches in solving societal problems," he said.

Meanwhile, Datu Leoben Donato, a lumad evacuee from Malaybalay City said when President Duterte was elected, they had high hopes that the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) would finally be free from all military abuses in the mountains.

However, one year later, Donato said they remained neglected by the Duterte administration, pointing out that the martial law aggravated their situation, as they have been targets of attacks and accusations by the military forces.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP)-Northern Mindanao secretary-general Ireneo Udarbe said although they were thankful for the appointment of Rafael Mariano as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform, he remained 'powerless' with the absence of new policies for land reforms.

"The farmers remain victims of landlessness, coco levy fund is still not given for the farmers, despite the Supreme Court ruling, and no new law was passed for the farmers," Udarbe said.

"Instead, about 69 farmers across the country became victims of extra-judicial killings, especially when martial law was declared. We are far from change," he said.

Ringo Lago, Piston-Northern Mindanao coordinator meanwhile said change has still not come for the transport sector.

One year has passed, but what grew for the transport sector are 'anti-driver policies', Lago said, referring the government's modernization program for the public utility jeepneys.

As there are 5 more years until his administration ends, the progressive groups are challenging Duterte to fulfill his promises and "prove he was the president elected by the people".