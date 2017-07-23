Moreno to strictly impose nationwide smoking ban

CAGAYAN de Oro City mayor Oscar Moreno said he believes smoking can best be deterred by treating it as a "personal disease" that needs a "societal approach" rather than as an offense with corresponding penalties.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s executive order (EO) banning smoking nationwide took effect Saturday, July 22.

The EO provides for the establishment of no smoking areas in public places whether indoor or outdoor.

“Public places means all places, fixed or mobile, that are accessible or open to the public or places for collective use, regardless of ownership or right to access, including but not limited to schools, workplaces, government facilities, establishments that provide food and drinks, accommodation, merchandise, professional services, entertainment or other services. It also includes outdoor spaces where facilities are available for public or where a crowd of people would gather, such as, but not limited to, playgrounds, sports grounds or centers, church grounds, health/hospital compounds, transportation terminals, markets, resorts, walkways/sidewalks, entrance ways, waiting areas and the like,” the EO said.

Moreno said he will strictly impose the order but was quick to add that he is more ‘liberal’ in treating people.

"I think it's more of a societal treatment, which is more important than the penalty, if any, i don't think that the penalty side is the solution to deter smoking, but rather the awareness that the society must view smoking as dangerous," he said.

"I think very few people smoke now in the city, more and more people are starting to realize that smoking is bad, not just for your health, it's given. Of course, smoking now is no longer fashionable, unlike before na sikat ka if you smoke, that's not the case anymore," Moreno said.

Dr. Adrian Suba-an, assistant regional director of the Department of Health-Northern Mindanao for his part said, it is important to establish a norm that smoking is evil.

"Dapat makabalo ang tanan nganung maglikay sa sigarilyo, why we encourage everyone to stop smoking, they should know the reason, and another, establish a certain norm, kung nahimo ba siyang teaching sa pamilya, sa eskwlahan, parte sa norm dapat sa barkadahan na dili mohatag ug peer pressure," he said.

Suba-an however stressed that the government's anti-smoking campaign needs policy from the local government unit, and a 'push' from the national government.

According to the Department of Health, local government units should take the lead in monitoring compliance with the EO.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said local government units are required to form task forces that will check if public establishments and public vehicles all have DSAs.

Violators will be fined P500 to P10,000, depending on their number of offenses, while owners of establishments caught violating the EO will face a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of not more than 30 days.

Those who monitored the violations are urged to report to the local government units, the DOH said.

The implementing rules and regulations are still being crafted, but the DOH said they will already impose fines for violators.