Students give out ‘victory boxes’ to wounded soldiers

PERSONAL messages of love and support, along with goods wrapped in "victory boxes", were distributed to soldiers by elementary and high school students from different schools in Cagayan de Oro City Friday, July 21, at the 4th Infantry Division, Camp Evangelista, Barangay Patag, Cagayan de Oro City.

John Gabriel Suralta, President of the Division Federated Student's Pupil Government High School said as a student leader, he always look up to soldiers, whom he said, fearlessly fight against lawless people despite being away from family.

"This activity is our little way of letting our soldiers know that we care and support on their quest and fight for a peaceful Philippines for which the youth will inherit in their future," Suralta said.

"These boxes represent our gratitude for standing in front of the enemies so as to ensure that we are all safe and protected," he said.

Errol Fynn Chester Castrodes,President of the Division Federated Student's Pupil Government in Elementary said soldiers are his heroes.

""The freedom and liberty that I am enjoying today is the fruit of our soldier's sacrifices. Therefore, it is right and just for us to give to each and everyone who served the AFP," he said.

Major General Benjamin Madrigal, 4ID commander, thanked the students for their trust and support.

"This kind gesture will serve as our inspiration and motivation to do our job even better. We are truly overwhelmed and grateful. Your act of kindness is more than enough and surely means the world to us," he said.

The victory boxes will be sent to wounded soldiers and soldiers that are in Marawi City through a military helicopter ferrying supplies daily.

There are about 600 soldiers wounded in the fighting in Marawi City that were brought to hospitals in Cagayan de Oro, and to avoid overcrowding, some were sent to Manila for additional care and treatment.

Some soldiers who have recovered from their wounds have also gone back to the frontlines. (Elena Gomez, MSU-Marawi intern)