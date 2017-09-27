Capitol launches free internet access

FREE internet access is now available at the Provincial Capitol after the Misamis Oriental Provincial Government launched on Monday, September 25, free Wi-Fi internet access anywhere within the compound in Cagayan de Oro City.

Governor Yevgeny Emano said internet access nowadays has become very useful, prompting the Provincial Government to partner with the Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT)-Smart Communications to provide free wi-fi internet connection.

"Not only for the few but most of us ride the advent of technology. It is the best and quickest way to connect to our loved ones here and abroad. It has been the norm of the entire world. It is actually our main purpose of launching the free Wi-Fi access to each Misamisnon and Kagay-anon," Emano said.

The governor said Misamis Oriental is the first province to launch the free Wi-Fi access among all other provinces in Northern Mindanao.

Emano is grateful to the PLDT-Smart group led by its manager, Jimmy Chu, for the trust and confidence to the provincial government for this meritorious undertaking that would benefit internet users.

"Especially those less privileged who can't afford, they can already use the internet in the capitol to connect to people and to help clients of nearby agencies like the National Bureau of Investigation to retrieve documents through the internet," Emano said.

Emano, however, said he wants to make it difficult to access websites inappropriate for minors.

The governor also assured that free internet connection will not hamper the daily activities and work of capitol employees and so delivery of basic services is also not disturbed.

"Previously we have tri-media. Now we have quad media because of internet. Dako usab ikatabang kini sa atong turismo (It can also help a lot in our tourism). Eventually we will be stricter especially in monitoring the children-users those that are not suitable for them especially that we are near the schools. Of course it will be part of our security measures," Emano said.

"One thing I assure the people of Misamis Oriental is that no single employee will become lazy due to the free internet access because we do actually have a connection already for own consumption. This time, it's for the general public to enjoy," Emano added.

Emano said the internet provider assured good internet service.

"Mr. Chua actually assured us that they will constantly monitor the number of our users and vowed to give us good service," Emano said.