Hall of Justice in Oro finds new home

ALL transactions related to the courts in Cagayan de Oro City will be done at the new site of the Hall of Justice in Upper Balulang, starting October 2, Executive Judge Dennis Alcantar said.

Alcantar, in his visit with other judges to the City Council Tuesday, September 26, thanked the City Government for lending them space for courts transactions for the last two years.

"Medyo maluag na ang space kay as you remember, gi-accommodate man lang mi sa City Hall pagkasunog sa Hall of Justice last 2015, so nisingit mi dinhi sa city hall, nakaguot sad mi sa ila (There will be enough space because as you remember we were only accommodated by the City Hall after the Hall of Justice fire last 2015)," Alcantar said in an interview.

"Although dili gyud pareho kadako ang space didto nga atong gusto, pero mas spacious na siya kung ang mga korte lang ang storyahan. Better na naay kaugalingon na place (Although the space there is still not how we want it to be, but it is still enough for the courts. It is better we have our own place)," he added.

The new site of the Hall of Justice at Goldbridge Building, Mastersons Avenue, Upper Balulang, however is still temporary, Alcantar clarified.

He said the permanent Hall of Justice of Cagayan de Oro will still be in its original area in Hayes Street.

Alcantar said the remnants of the old Hall of Justice will be demolished and a new three to four storey building will rise soon to house the courts permanently.

"As of now, we are still on the process of bidding out, so most probably, within next year, when someone wins the bidding, we can start the construction," he said.

While it is still being constructed, he said the courts will stay at its new site for four years.

Although findings of the Hall of Justice fire was accidental, Alcantar said they are taking necessary precautions and will implement heightened security.

"Yes we are wiser now. There’s a story that although the findings officially is accidental, and something to do with old buildings and its wirings. But just the same, we are taking necessary precautions na magbantay na gyud, mag-amping, heightened na (to heighten our vigilance and always watch out)," he added.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Mayor and the City Council, sa ilang pagsagop sa amo sa duha ka tuig kapin (for saving us for more than two years)," he said.

City Councilor Teodolfu Lao Jr., for his part said, it is only right that the courts have their proper place to hear cases.

Lao is one of the councilors who pushed for the courts’ immediate transfer, pointing out that their stay in the city hall is hampering the delivery of basic services.

"We are happy that finally they will be transferred because staying in the city hall must have been hard for them, considering they are only using small spaces of our offices. Luoy sila bisan asa lang mag-hearing, init kaayo, depende ra asa ang libre. So ma-distract sila sa ilang trabaho (It’s pitiful to see them do their hearings almost anywhere and where it is free. Thus their work gets distracted)," Lao said.

"Sakto lang na naa silay (It’s just right that they have their) own place because dili basta-basta ilang trabaho (they’re work is not easy). Their line of work is fragile, so we also congratulate them for this new beginning," Lao added.

Lao said he is also thankful that the councilors can use their offices again, especially their conference room, where they hold committee meetings.