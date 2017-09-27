Nuñez says prayer rally ‘scripted’

ANTONIO Nuñez, who filed 48 cases against Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno, branded the events at the City Hall on Monday, September 25, as “scripted,” saying what happened was long anticipated by the mayor's camp.

Nuñez also accused the Office of the City Mayor of “conniving” with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Northern Mindanao and the Court of Appeals to mount the “political circus.”

"It was all part of the drama they have long prepared for. It is obvious especially when early morning of Monday, Moreno's camp already prepared for the prayer rally, meaning they already know that the DILG will serve the dismissal orders on that day," Nuñez said.

Nuñez said the implementation of the orders was intentionally done the wrong way to make it invalid.

It can be recalled that the DILG served the dismissal orders to lawyer Dale Bryan Mordeno, Moreno's legal counsel, around 4 p.m., Monday.

A temporary restraining order (TRO) was then delivered past 7 p.m. on the same day to prevent the dismissal orders.

Mordeno said the service of the dismissal orders had no effect since Moreno should have personally received them.

Moreno was nowhere to be found at the time.

"We cannot do anything about this since it's already done, they intentionally skipped the mayor's office so that the dismissal orders has no effect. They just did it to make it appear that the DILG really obeyed its main office, but in truth, it was just all drama, it was all ready-made and manufactured," he said.

"But despite their cover-ups, Moreno cannot cover up the fact the people will see him from now on as a corrupt and desperate politician," Nuñez said.

DILG-Northern Mindanao regional director Arnel Agabe insists that its office had served the five dismissal orders at exactly 4:14 p.m., Monday, three hours before the TRO was issued to prevent the dismissal orders.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, DILG-Northern Mindanao regional director Arnel Agabe said the office “performed its ministerial function to serve the decisions of the Office of the Ombudsman.”

He said the move was directed by a number of memoranda from Undersecretary Austere Panadero.

"In compliance to such memoranda, this Office with its personnel, served all the five decisions on the respondent Mayor Oscar Moreno, City Mayor, Cagayan de Oro, through his lawyer, Lawyer Dale Bryan Mordeno at the latter's office," he said.

Agabe said the service of the decisions was accepted by Mordeno.

After service of the decisions was delivered to Mordeno, Agabe said copies of the letter addressed to the City Mayor effecting the service of the decisions together with the pertinent attachments or documents, were also personally served to the Office of the Vice Mayor and Office of the City Council.

The DILG-Northern Mindanao clarified that copies of the letters were sent to the said offices “for their information and appropriate action consequential to the service of the decisions.”