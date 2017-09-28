1 dead, 15 injured in Jasaan fire

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy was killed while 15 others including another minor were slightly wounded after a fire gutted over 100 houses in San Antonio, Jasaan, Misamis Oriental late afternoon Tuesday, September 26.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Misamis Oriental said as of 1 pm Wednesday, a total of 132 houses were damaged affecting 154 families or 555 individuals.

The fire victims sought shelter at the village's covered court while some chose to stay with relatives.

PDRRM Officer Fernando Dy Jr. identified the fatality as Nieljen Mark Daapong, a child with special needs.

"Dili siya confirm pero maoy report nga special child siya. Wala siya makuha kay kusog naa kaayo ang kalayo," Dy said.

The medical team from the capitol were also deployed to apply first aid treatment to wounded residents who sustained minor injuries.

Initial investigation said the fire department received the call around 4:48 p.m. that fire broke at Zone 3 and 4 and had spread quickly to neighboring houses. It was declared fire out around 9:35 p.m.

Investigators said the fire was raised to third alarm due to the terrain of the area and narrow roads.

"Naglisod gyud ang mga bombero kay gamay ug piot ang dalan unya dili maabot ang likod nga bahin kay walay agianan," Dy said.

Dy said more than 10 fire trucks from neighboring towns helped to control the fire.

Authorities said the estimated damage of the incident is P750,000.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of fire and where it started.

But Dy said the fire was likely caused by faulty electrical wiring.

"Nagsugod didto sa balay ni Peter Tado ang posible hinungdan either faulty electrical wiring or nag-overheat nga tv. Paspas nikalat ang kalayo kay dikit-dikit ang mga balay unya made sa light to very light materials," Dy said.

Meanwhile, Governor Yevgeny Emano immediately ordered the PDRRMO and the MisOr Cares to assess the incident and extend assistance to the affected families.

The capitol provided immediate food packs, blankets, mosquito nets and toiletries while more aid from different groups and individuals are on the way.