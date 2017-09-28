Kagay-anons pray for peace, unity

WITH heads bowed down and hands clasped, Kagay-anons on Wednesday, September 27, joined a prayer rally at Kiosko Kagawasan, Divisoria, calling for peace and unity in the country.

Convened by Lourdes Pimentel, wife of former Senate President Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr., the gathering dubbed as "Pasalord Prayer Movement" was launched in July during the first days of the Marawi siege.

At exactly 12 noon Wednesday, the Kagay-anons, including priests and pastors from the different religious denominations, utter a one-minute prayer to appeal for peace especially in Mindanao.

Pimentel relates that, upon thinking about the problems of the nation, she thought on what she can do as a simple parent and wife.

"Ako isip usa ka nanay ug usa ka asawa, gubot sa Marawi, naay daghang problema sa atong nasud, ug problema nato sa atong mga kaugalingon, so naka-ingon ako, Ginoo unsa ba akong mahimo isip usa ka asawa ug usa ka ginikanan, usa ka Kristiyano, usa ka Pilipino, dili man nako kaya mag-giyera, unsa man akong kaya?Nakahuna-huna ako, ang kaya nako, ang mag-ampo," she said.

Pimentel said it was only her dream to unite the Filipinos and say a prayer and shared that in the first meeting to create the Pasalord Movement, only 15 persons appeared.

Pimentel said they thought of the term “PasaLord,” with its literal translation, “pass to the Lord" all of one's problems.

Addressing the attendees, Pimentel said she believes that every person has a grain of mustard seed in their hearts, enough to spread love.

"Tanan kita, sa atong kasing-kasing, naay atong mustard seed, gamay na binhi na naa sa atong kasing-kasing, and if you have faith even as small as the mustard seed, you can say move and everything will move," she said.

She urged fellow Kagay-anons to make praying a habit.