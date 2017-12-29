Drug tests to weed out scalawags from PNP, police official says

A POLICE official said the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao leadership is making sure no policeman is involved in illegal drug activities even as the Philippine National Police (PNP) faces another year in the government’s war on drugs.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said all PRO personnel, policemen as well as civilian employees, are subject to stringent and unannounced drug tests.

More than a hundred policemen and non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of PRO have undergone random drug test at the headquarters in Camp Alagar, Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City, last December 27-28.

Gonda said 77 policemen and civilian employees had their urine samples tested for drug use on Wednesday, while 45 underwent the surprise drug test on Thursday, December 28.

Gonda said the unannounced drug test is part of PNP's internal cleansing program which is aimed at wiping out scalawags within the police organization.

"We are implementing mandatory drug tests and it is unannounced," Gonda said.

But Gonda said once a policeman or a civilian employee tests positive, another specimen will be forwarded to the national headquarters in Camp Crame for a confirmatory test.

"Naa man gud tendency nga usahay positive kay basin naay giinom nga tambal busa kinahanglan gyud naay confirmatory test (Others may test positive because of a medicine taken recently that is why a confirmatory test is needed)," Gonda said.

However, Gonda reiterated that once a policeman or NUP is confirmed to have used a prohibited substance, he/she could be dismissed outright from the police service and may likewise face criminal charges.

In Cagayan de Oro City, about 85 policemen have likewise participated the surprise drug test at the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo) headquarters, Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mardy Hortlillosa II, Cocpo spokesperson, said these personnel were mostly from the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) and other units who have failed to take part in the previous drug test because they were either on official leave or have been making their rounds of duty at the hinterland villages.

PRO-Northern Mindanao director Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb has given his stern warning to all police officers against illegal drugs involvement.

Pacleb also urged the community to help and report those policemen who cuddle and take part in the illegal drug business.

"It is a stern warning to police officers involved in illegal drug activities to stop or they will be arrested or they will be shot to death if they resist arrest," Pacleb said. (With reports from Mary Ross Antoniette Odchigue and Cyrill Garcia, USTP interns)