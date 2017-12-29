Dry taps for parts of CDO till New Year

SOME Kagay-anos will be spending the New Year's Day no tap water after the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) announced that it is still in the process of repairing and cleaning wells damaged by Tropical Storm Vinta which hit the city three days before Christmas.

Ladelle Sagrado, COWD spokesperson, however, said water supply has improved as of Thursday, December 28, with only 38 percent of its facilities still offline, down from about 56 percent last December 22.

Sagrado said two production wells were commissioned back on Wednesday, December 27 and said the COWD has now restored a total of five wells, including the three wells, which were put back to operation last December 23.

She said water is starting to be available in some parts of barangays Nazareth, Tibasak in Macasadig, and also some parts of the city proper.

Sagrado, however, admitted that water supply is still intermittent and "very low in pressure".

She said getting water supply back to normal is even more difficult as some people intentionally cut their service lines, thus, building up or increasing pressure would be a challenge.

Sagrado said some connection lines in barangays Consolacion and Macabalan were cut by the residents themselves. In Consolacion for instance, barangay authorities could not stop some residents from breaking open water pipes to clean their houses.

"It is understandable but the effect is, it will be harder to bring back water to households immediately, because pressure will get affected," she said.

Asked if water supply will be restored before New Year's day, Sagrado asked the public to "pray", saying, the COWD is doing its best.

"Many other agencies are helping out too. Our plea to the public is to not make it difficult to build pressure by not damaging the service connections so that when all the facilities will be restored, it will be easier to build pressure," she added.

Meanwhile, Misamis Oriental Vice Governor Joey Pelaez weighed in on the water scarcity and hit authorities for "poor planing and shortsightedness".

The flood that hit Cagayan de Oro will happen again and again as experienced in the recent past, Pelaez said.

“This is now our new normal unfortunately due to man-made environmental destruction. I hope that by this experience, lessons are learned and contingencies are in place for the next flood in case it happens again," Pelaez said.

Pelaez added that water deprivation "due to lack of preparedness should not happen repeatedly".

The COWD has earlier shut down operations of the Production Wells 7, 9 and 30 in Macasandig, as well as Production Wells 19 and 24 in Balulang. It also shut down Macasandig Booster Station due to the increase water level in the area, which may contaminate the water supply.

Among the affected areas of the shut down are the City Proper, Nazareth, Macasandig, Camaman-an, Burgos, Consolacion, Lapasan, portions of Gusa, Puntod and Macabalan villages.

In order to restore normal water supply in the entire service area, the COWD said they will have to conduct a clean-up of the collector wells of Booster Pumps 1 and 2 and Production Wells 1, 7, 9, 30, 19 and 24 after which disinfection will be carried out.

Motors and controllers will also have to be rehabilitated before the wells can be commissioned back. This will however take more or less 13 days to complete and restore its previous state.

The City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) reports that initial damage to infrastructure such as roads, dikes and bridges is pegged at P9.5 million. It also disclosed that 549 houses were totally destroyed and 403 were partially damaged.

The City Council has placed the City under state of calamity on Wednesday so flood victims can be given immediate calamity assistance.