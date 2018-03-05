Bambi to take part in year-long study program

MISAMIS Oriental Governor Yevgeny Emano on Monday, March 5, announced he is going back to school as he sets to study and enhance health leadership capacities together with other governors in the country.

The year-long learning endeavor is under the Provincial Leadership Governance Program (PLGP) of the Department of Health (DOH) with USAid and the Zuellig Foundation.

Emano said he is willing and committed to study for one year to further improve the services of the eight hospitals in the province.

The program involves training and coaching to aid health leaders evaluate current health care capacities towards developing the provincial health care system.

"We have to study for one year para magkasinabot ang among programs sa provincial health office ug sa DOH," Emano said.

"I am willing and committed to study for one year to improve our hospitals in the province. Walo mi kabuok governors," he added.

The class started last week and will end in June 2019.

"I am not going to Manila for one year to study. Ang klase diri ra sa probinsya mga twice or once a month," he said.

Emano said the program also aims to match the health programs of the provincial government with that of the programs and activities of the DOH.

The capitol's top official also said the program is useful for the health department to respond and address the needs and problems of the hospitals in the province.

"What I see in the future is more equipment and projects for our 8 hospitals tungod kay makita ug mahisgutan man ang mga kakulangon ug problema sa mga hospital nga pwede makatabang ang DOH (because we will see and discuss the constraints and problems of hospitals that the DOH can help)," Emano said.

On the other hand, Emano assured that all provincial hospitals have received equal share of support and aid from the Capitol, contrary to the claims of his political detractors that the hospitals, especially the hospital in Alubijid town jointly ventured with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), was allegedly left out.

Emano said the capitol has been extending support to the OWWA Misamis Oriental provincial hospital-Alubijid, however they could not pass DOH's approval because of the supposed substandard building construction.

The P100-million hospital was built during the term of former governor and now Cagayan de Oro City mayor Oscar Moreno.

"Hangtod karon dili gaka-aprobahan sa DOH tungod kay substandard ang pag-gama kay bisan jalousie sa bintana nga gibawal sa hospital iyang gibutang dinha," Emano said.

(Until now the DOH will not approve (the assistance) because the building is substandard. Even the jalousie windows which is banned in hospitals was used)

"Nasayangan ko sa kwarta sa mga OFWs kay giusikan sa kanhi gobernador ug karon galisod mi pagpa-approve sa DOH," he added.

(I pity the money that the OFWs gave because it was wasted by the former governor and now we’re having the difficulty of getting the DOH approval)

Emano said it was the City Government who failed to improve the services of the JR Borja General Hospital.

"Tataw kaayo nga maningkamot siya nga matabunan ang kakulangon sa hospital sa dakbayan kay kung nindot ang hospital sa CDO ngano nga ilang i-refer kanunay ang pasyente sa Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC). Buot pasabot grabe siguro ang problema nila sa city hospital susama sa problema nga iyang gigama sa mga hospital sa lalawigan," Emano said.

(It’s clear that he is trying his best to hide the lapses in the city hospital because if the services is good, why will they refer the patients to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center. It means, they must be facing so many problems similar to what he has done to the provincial hospitals)