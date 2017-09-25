Ballpals clip Green CdeO Eagles, 67-60

IT WAS just an exhibition game. But Ballpals selection on Saturday, September 23, played with their pride intact, besting regular guest Green CdeO Eagles Club, 67-60 in the featured match of the 2017 Ballpals "Baby James Cup" inter-color tourney at Barangay 24 covered court in Cagayan de Oro City.

This, as the twice-to-beat Team Gustilo held off the upset bid of Team Galanida in the deciding Game 2, 82-77 to arrange a titular showdown with Sumanga’s Duplexx in 39-below category of the every Saturday hoopfest.

Pimz Dad’z Gunners earlier outplayed Bado Barbecue, 72-69 in the battle for third place in 40-above division.

Ballpals selection, composed of the 40-up finalists from R-Ace Lao Warriors and Decon-WingMark, waxed heart early and never gave the Eagles a chance to recover.

The veteran pair of Rex Armojallas and Christopher Carretas paced Ballpals with 17 and 15 points each as "Stev Panaz" Salgados and Kagawad Arcaya added 12 and 11 markers apiece.

The Eagles, who came around with once sack of rice to award the mid-court shooting contest, got 23, 15, 12 and 10 points each from Jan Babiera, Jojo Lim, Totsie Daitol and Gagang Abella.

Team Gustilo welcomes back the troika of youngsters Charles Abada and Pao Pao Calingin and the experienced Mart Mutya to finally subdue the tough Team Galanida in a thrilling 82-77 finish.

Gustilo’s charges withstood the 33-point eruption of last season’s MVP Shian "Westbrook" Galanida to win the last semifinal tiff marked by intense struggle from start to finish.

Both Abada and Mutya scored a similar 19 points as Bimboy Daanoy and Carlo Mabanta came up with an identical 15.

Team Gal’z also drew a combined 38 from Tianzon, Dan Martinez and Jill Vallecera in kissing their own title quest goodbye.

“We’re close to losing the semis match maayo na lang kay nakatabang sa amo nga galalis unya dili kaayo gakasinabot ang pikas,” one Team Gustilo insider said after the game.

Ballpals’ so-called franchise player Babart Acaylar lived up to expectation, leading Dad’z Gunners to third-place victory.

Loloy Casiño banged in 29 points, including back-to-back treys in late fourth-quarter run. But the court leadership of Acaylar, who fired 26 on top of his sizzling assists, easily bailed the Gunners out of trouble.

“Maayo motan-aw og kauban mao nga naka-iskor gihapon ko maskin rookie pa kaayo ta sa basketball,” said team-playing manager and Most Improved candidate Dads Uyangurin.

The scores:

First game

Pimz Dadz’s Gunners: 72 — Acaylar 26, Macapayag 10, Butron 8, Escobido 6, Gaid 6, Uyangurin 4, Pimentel 4, Marson 4, Calingin 0.

Bado Barbecue: 69 — Casiño 29, Romulo 18, Rabanes 9, Vacalares 6, Meralles 4, Udasco 3.

Second game

Ballpals Selection: 67 — Armojallas 17, Carretas 15, Salgados 12, Arcaya 11, Mabalot 9, Martinez 7, Uy 7, Mercado Bato 5, Nuez 4, Mercado B. 2, Mercado W. 2, Guevara 2, Mercado W 2, Jadap 2.

Green CdeO Eagles: 60 — Babiera 23, Lim 15, Daitol 12, Abella 10, Gelogo 8, Neri 3, Cabriana 2, Macapayag 2, Capul 0, Daabay 0.

Third game

Team Gustilo: 82 — Abada 19. Mutya M. 19, Daanoy 15, Mabanta 15, Calingin P. 7, Ampong 4, Gustilo 2, Parajes 2, Taduran 0.

Team Galanida: 77 — Galanida S. 33, Tianzon 18, Martinez D. 10, Vallecera 10, Galanida R. 2, Rafols 2, Ogsimer 0, Ricablanca 0.