Borlongan, Pueblo Ladies bring home 2nd place honor

TEENER Iya Borlongan’s last day charge saved the day for the Pueblo de Oro Lady golfers as they finished runner-up in the Sportswriters Division in the Philippine Airlines Swing South Sister Ladies Championship at the Cebu Country Club, Cebu City.

Borlongoan, the 13-year-old daughter of sportsman Greg Borlongan and business woman Marjou Chabon Borlongan, duplicated her 43 point first day gain in the fourth day to help lift the Pueblo Ladies to a runner-up finish behind champion Eagleridge Gold and Country Club of Cavite.

Gladys Opitz, Rosalinda Bellingham, and Teri Solitaria added 37, 35 and 30 points to up their total to 116 points in the final day for a grand total of 448.

Borlongan and HongKong-based Ping Carmichael came up charging in the first day with 44 and 41 each while Chit Lastimosa and Teri Solatorio added 29 and 22 points each respectively to put the Pueblo Ladies ahead with 114 points in the first day.

They, however, faltered in the second day with Gladys Opitz scoring 37, Alethea Paige Gaccion and Rosalinda Bellingham 34 points each and Jennifer Chua adding 29 for a total of only 105 points.

They slowly came back in the third day with Gaccion scoring 43 points, Carmichael 39, Lastimosa 31, and Chua 30 points for a total of 113 in the 22 teams four-day competition that showcased the talents of top lady golfers from all over the country.

The Pueblo Ladies then stepped up in the fourth day to record their highest score of 116. But this was not enough as the Eagleridge Ladies were beyond reach scoring 126 points for a grand total of 463 points.

“It was a good performance for the Ladies. They worked very hard and I thanked them for their efforts. Congratulations to them,” their coach Jett Plete said. (l.biantan@gmail.com)