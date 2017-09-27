Latosa fires 30 as Gamba picks seven-straight win

GAMBA 97 proved they can win even without its formidable troika of Nikku Benson Valles, Anmdrew Neri and former San Miguel Beer forward Nelbert “Bitoy” Omolon.

At least, on Friday night when Dexter Latosa erupted for 30 points to lead Gamba’s 65-50 conquest of Batch 1993 in the 7th XUHS-ABA Basketball Tournament at the Xavier Estates and Country Club, Cagayan de Oro City.

“Even without them, we only need to trust each other in what is left in the cavalry and if we win then we feast and eat in victory,” said Latosa’s teammate Benjo Villegas.

With the victory, Gamba 97 finally overtook Batch 2000 for the second spot in the ladder with 7-4 win-loss record in the St. Faber Cup division with Alumni 2001 leading the pack at 7-1.

Gilbert Emano led with 13 points as Batch 93 dropped to the last place of the St. Francis Xavier Cup division with 3-6 card.

Meanwhile, XUHS 1999 broke its losing streak with a 76-62 win against Spartan 91.

Six-foot-one center Marco Sabal made his first game in the season felt as he scored 25 markers to lead 99.

“I hope I am not too late in rejoining my teammates in our bid to make it to the crossover round,” Sabal said.