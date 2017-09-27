NMR-1 hoopfest final tonight

THEY have beaten each other in the tourney’s double-elimination round format.

That alone would guarantee an exciting fight when Con-Air Yogi’s Red Warriors and Dadz Uy’s Green Archers clash again tonight for the inaugural crown of the NMR-1 Eagles Governor’s Cup inter-color basketball tournament at Pilgrim Christian College gym along Del Pilar-Magsaysay Streets, Cagayan de Oro City.

The championship game will follow right after the 5:30 p.m. preliminary match between Kagay’s Black Panthers and Doc Neri’s Blue Dolphins for the third place honor.

“Expected nga close fight kaayo ni nga dula except No.1 seed lang ang Team Alam Na (Red) ni Kuya Con-Air kay isa ra ang pildi (The two is expected to have a close fight except Kuya Con-Air since they were only defeated once),” said one of the tourney’s officiating officials.

The six-foot-three Naliponguit hopes to draw an able support from back-up center Richard Alcover and the backcourt duo of Wyndel Relevo and Ayok Pablero in the Green Archers’ bid to possibly collar the coveted title as the second seed.

In the semifinals, they rallied from as much as 24-point deficit to break the hearts of Doc Neri’s Blue Dolphins.

“Ingon-ana ka dangerous ang Green. Dako kaayo ang biya, pero pag-abot sa ilang higante (Naliponguit) midway of the third quarter ila pang naapas among skor (That’s how dangerous Green is. It lags far behind, but when their giant came midway of the third quarter they kepy up with the score),” one Black cager told SunStar Cagayan de Oro.

Up to carry the fight for the Red Warriors’ cause are Rex Armojallas, Froilan Mabalot, Charlie Butron, Arvin Monterona, Zoren Gomez, Clifford Comandante , Yogi Hembrador, Waway Arocha, Naknak del Castillo, Pepper Ferrolino, Arnel Baba, Agapito Mercado and `Stev Panaz’ Salgados.