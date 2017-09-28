7 Corpus Christi bets lead Milo Olympics list for outstanding athletes

SEVEN athletes from so-called "Home of Champions" Corpus Christi School of Cagayan de Oro were feted among the best in Mindanao as Most Outstanding Athletes of the 21st Milo Little Olympics concluded here recently at Don Gregorio Pelaez Sports Center.

Conferred with the MVP awards on Saturday’s awards rites at the Limketkai Mall were Corpus Christi’s Shaira Bonita (secondary girls arnis), Chris Ocangas (sec. Basketball), Gwen Escarda (secondary girls chess), Jelou Loor (gymnastics), Janna Mae Paculba (table tennis), Ella Bualat (elem’s badminton girls), Nino Anthony Neri (table tennis).

Ageless Megdonio Llamera, the event’s long-time organizer, announced the complete list of individual awardees in secondary and elementary levels as follow: Rhanny James Bagaipo of Agusan National High School (arnis boys), Clint Nino Neri of Cugman National High School (athletics boys), Emmalyn Taypin of Valencia City National High School (athletics girls), Agustin Alvarez of Notre Dame-Siena School of Marbel (badminton boys), Ma. Lourdes Babanto of Xavier University High School (badminton girls), Christian Aquino of Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School (chess boys), Dale Anoya of Holy Cross High School-Bukidnon (football), Kirk Zamayla of Prois International Christian School System (karatedo boys), Ma. Alyssa Icayan of Jasaan National High School (karatedo girls), Ricardo Inovero of MOGCHS (scrabble), Elcor Guajotor Jr. of Talairon National High School (sepak takraw), Chad Russell Espinas of Infant Jesus School of Bukidnon (swimming boys), Kelsey Claire Jaudian of Shalom Crest Wizard (swimming girls), James Anoc of Agusan NHS (table tennis boys), Elrique Vinzo Orcales of Gusa Regional Science High School (taekwondo boys), Lunalie Jorie Sumatra of St. Mary’s School (taekwondo girls), John Jem Gupit of Lanao del Norte National Comprehensive High School (lawn tennis boys), Andrie Cuevas of Lanao del Norte NCHS (lawn tennis girls), Kobe Daniel Meranda of Davao City National High School (volleyball boys) and Marean Omandan of Iligan City National High School (volleyball girls).

The rest of Most Outstanding Athletes in elementary division are James Clark Baculio of El Salvador City Central School (arnis boys), Zeenah Rey Soriano of South City Central School (arnis girls), Junrey Mangubat of Bulua Central School (athletics boys), Murphy Dale Nangan (athletics girls), Matt Cedrick Ledda of Koronadal Southern Elementary School (badminton boys), Louise Gabriel Berou of School of the Morning Star (basketball), Joel Lawrence of Bulua Central School (chess boys), Ruelle Canino of Kauswagan Central School (chess girls), Aaron Magadan of Rosevale School (football), Princess An Talip of City Central School (gymnastics), Jaybie Liponhay of Collegio de Sto. Nino de Jasaan (karatedo boys), Daneryl Gaymara of Collegio de Sto. Nino de Jasaan (karatedo girls), Marco Balhon of City Central (scrabble), Joshua Pelias of Bonbon Elementary School (sepak takraw), Ivo Nikolai Enot of Colegio de San Ignacio (swimming boys), Thea Canda of Holy Trinity College (swimming girls), Lyka Lauresta of Maca-Opao ES (table tennis girls), Rey Angelo Macapundag of Malaybalay City Central School (taekwondo boys), Yannah Angela Abucay of St. Mary’s School (taekwondo girls), Kian John Sanchez of South City Central School (lawn tennis boys), Ivory Novic Malinis of Maramag Central School (lawn tennis girls), Ivan Dugenio of Igpit Elementary School (volleyball boys) and Trisha Mabel Escoti of Sto. Nino Central ES (volleyball girls).