Alumni '94 finally snaps losing skein

ALUMNI 1994 cagers finally wiggled out from their losing streak, besting Batch 1996, 70-58, in the 8th XUHS-ABA Basketball Tournament on last Saturday, September 23, at the Xavier Estates and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City.

Red-hot Jerome Pagute and Paul Valencia tallied 21 and 13 points each to lead 94’s morale-boosting win also fortified by the rock-solid presence of bull-strong center Dexter Pajaren from inside the paints.

Charlie Inoc, Ken Berza, Rocky Calingin and John Michael Geroy also had their big share in 94’s offensives.

Completing 94’s cast are Jared Abad, Ryan Bag-ao, Nino Lazo, Vincent Hojas and Den Centeno.

XUHS 96 dribblers started strong as they took the first quarter with a six-point advantage and fought their way to a tight third quarter squabble.

But the 94ers got strong in the fourth quarter, even posting a 12-point lead.

From there, they never looked in taking the second spot with a 7-3 win-loss card in the St. Faber Cup division.

“Na-inspired kami sa pag-abot sa among team manager nga si Jong Gomez and he’s very supportive sa amoa,” Lazo said after the game.

Elich Alfante scored 19 markers for 96’s losing cause.