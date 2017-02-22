Bo’s Coffee to cap 1st quarter with 100 branches

HOMEGROWN coffee chain Bo’s Coffee has unveiled plans to open nine more outlets to close the first quarter of this year with 100 branches across the country.

The coffee chain founded by Cebuano Steve Benitez soft-opened its 91st branch in the Philippines and 31st outlet in Cebu at Island Central Mall in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

“Our point of pride is that we are a Filipino brand. I guess there is no stopping for Bo’s Coffee to grow, especially that we have captured a good market amid the presence of international brands. We take pride in serving our guests coffee beans that are locally sourced in the country,” said Ronald Cruz, marketing officer of Bo’s Coffee-VisMin.

Bo’s Coffee sources its beans from highland farmers in Sagada and Benguet in the Mountain Province, Mt. Kitanglad in Bukidnon, Mt. Apo in Davao, and Mt. Matutum in Tupi, South Cotabato.

After opening at Island Central Mall, Bo’s Coffee will open another branch at Northdrive, another lifestyle strip along North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City next month as well as in Koronadal City and two new outlets in Iloilo City. The rest will be in Luzon.

Venus Garganera, Bo’s Coffee marketing assistant in VisMin, noted that Bo’s character as a homegrown chain has attracted foreign guests.

“They (foreigners) are also eager to taste our own coffee beans,” said Garganera.

Like other outlets of Bo’s Coffee, the 130-square-meter branch at Island Central Mall also embodies a “homegrown feel” as it serves as a platform for local artistry and craft, such as chandeliers designed by Cebuano industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue and furniture upholstered by Cebuano-run Anthill Fabric Gallery.

The outlets also carry social enterprise lifestyle products such as Tsaa Laya, Bayani Brew, Theo and Philo chocolates, and Loudbasstard.

Bo’s Coffee earlier announced it is opening its first overseas store in Qatar before the end of the year. The company has secured a deal with Qatari entrepreneurs to operate the country license.

***

