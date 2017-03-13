Foundation teaches 117 PWDs how to earn more

AFTER empowering 117 persons with disabilities (PWD) in Metro Manila, Maybank Foundation has extended its Reach Independence and Sustainable Entrepreneurship (RISE) program in Metro Cebu, targeting 200 PWD beneficiaries.

Maybank Foundation is pouring in an initial P6 million to roll out the RISE program in the country, as part of the Malaysian bank’s corporate social responsibility program.

Last Friday, around 50 PWDs in Mandaue City joined a three-day entrepreneurship and financial training session in the Dohera Hotel. The initial participants will be assisted during a six-month mentoring period, where they will be trained by Maybank employees to achieve higher income levels and improve their standard of living.

The Philippines is the third country-recipient of the RISE program pilot-tested two years ago in Malaysia. The program, designed to create economic independence and financial inclusion, was also brought to Indonesia.

“We have created this program to make a difference. We wanted to develop economic empowerment, economic independence, and financial inclusion among all segments of the community, including the PWD and marginalized, for them to be given equal opportunities and better chances in life,” said Pollie Sim, chief executive officer (CEO) of Maybank International, in a press conference.

Sim added that this is also the bank’s contribution in addressing the financial inclusion gaps in Southeast Asia, especially among PWDs and the poor.

Maybank Foundation targets to empower 1,200 PWDS in the Philippines.

Initial participants in Metro Manila showed good progress, according to Maybank Foundation CEO Shahril Azuar Jimin. Three batches of trainings were already completed in the cities of Makati, Las Piñas and San Juan.

“In just two months, 40 percent of the two batches in Manila resulted in a 192 percent increase in average income, the fastest growth recorded regionally,” said Jimin. He expected to see similar results in Cebu.

After Mandaue, two more training sessions will be conducted in the coming weeks, in Cebu City and in Talisay City. RISE in the Philippines is being implemented through Maybank Foundation’s partner organizations: People Systems Consultancy and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.