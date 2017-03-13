Mighty fine: BIR chief open to ‘settlements’

LIKE President Rodrigo Duterte, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Cesar Dulay is open to the possibility of tax settlements.

But as to the case of cigarette firm Mighty Corp., whose goods were recently seized because of the alleged use of fake stamps, Dulay said the investigation to determine its tax liability is still ongoing.

“We will continue to do our job of validating the contents of Mighty’s warehouse. (The possibility of a tax settlement) depends on the outcome of our validation. Outside of that Mighty issue, it’s legal to settle and to compromise,” Dulay told reporters last Friday at the sidelines of the tax campaign kick-off in SM City Cebu.

Under Section 204 of the Tax Code, a taxpayer can avail of a compromise with the government when there is a reasonable doubt on the validity of the claim or if the financial position of the taxpayer demonstrates a clear inability to pay the full assessment.

Alfredo Misajon, BIR 13 director, said that the agency cannot categorically say for now if Mighty Corp. can avoid criminal liabilities, since the investigation is ongoing.

President Duterte has verbally ordered Mighty Corp. to pay P3 billion as a compromise settlement for tax evasion, which he said would be used to rehabilitate hospitals in Manila, Basilan, and Sulu. Last week, the Bureau of Customs in Cebu confiscated 400 boxes of Mighty cigarettes that contained 200,000 cigarette packs, after it was found to have used counterfeit government tax stamps.