Success secrets from Amazon, Disney pioneers

FROM leading a local shipping firm for 16 years, Ryan Bernard Go has shifted gears to real estate. Since 2011, he has served as the president of Grand Land Inc., property arm of the Gaisano Grand Group.

In his interactions with journalists, he comes across as a soft-spoken executive who shares his optimism about Cebu’s property and tourism sectors; he is upbeat about how his company has ventured into these sectors because of the vast opportunities that await.

One of the company’s most recent investments is the Cebu Grand Tower in Cebu City’s North Reclamation Area. It has partnered with Dusit International to operate a 295-room Dusit Princess Hotel, the first in the Visayas. Grand Land is also the developer of Grand Residences, Amani Grand, and City Homes, with projects in Metro Cebu and Davao.

This week, Go shared some of his favorite books that have helped him run one of the largest homegrown real estate developers today.

“The Man for all Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market” by Edward Thorp is one of Go’s picks. He said he found inspiring the story of Edward Thorp, whose passion and curiosity drove him to disregard conventional wisdom and devise game-changing solutions. Amazon described the book as an “instant classic,” an intellectual thrill ride replete with practical wisdom that can guide anyone in uncertain financial waters.

“The Disney Way” by Bill Capodagli and Lynn Jackson is another choice. As a businessman, Go said, he wants to learn from successful people and companies. Disney remains one of the most prosperous entertainment companies in the world and, for Go, a source of inspiration. Embracing the credo “dream, believe, dare, do,” the authors shared Walt Disney’s beliefs and practices that propelled his company into the highest echelons of business, creativity, and innovation.

“The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon” by Brad Stone tells the story of an e-commerce company that has revolutionized the retail landscape. What started as an online bookstore founded by Jeff Bezos has become “an everything store.” The author details the history of the company and how it has transformed into the world’s largest Internet retailer.