Tax target at P29.6B for Cebu, Bohol

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 13 targets to collect P29.6 billion in taxes in Cebu and Bohol this year.

The amount is 18.5 percent lower than the 2016 collection goal of P36.3 billion, but of which only P26.6 billion (about 73 percent) was actually collected.

Alfredo Misajon, the new BIR 13 director, expressed optimism about hitting the lowered targets, the biggest tax collection target in the Visayas regions, describing it as more “realistic” than last year’s goal.

“Last year’s goal was rather aspirational, not realistic. But this time, the policy of the commissioner now is to have a realistic goal. As far as Cebu is concerned, we are very confident that we have a very good fighting chance in meeting our goal. If the current trend of our economy continues, then I think we will have no problem with that,” Misajon told reporters during the BIR tax campaign kickoff in SM City Cebu last Friday.

One of the ways to do this is to widen the taxpayers’ base as well as to rebrand the institution from being an “enforcement-centric” BIR to a “service-oriented” one, he said.

“We’re planning to engage the taxpayers more. We have to go to places and talk to them, and teach them how to comply with our tax laws,” said Misajon.

The BIR official is also looking at the proceeds from real property tax, including the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), as one of the sources of government revenues in Cebu.

The rise in real property prices in Cebu and Bohol will also translate to higher real property taxes, which will augment the agency’s collection, he said.

Nationwide, BIR is expected to collect P1.829 trillion this year.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has said that tax reforms proposed by the administration will be “indispensable”, given is goal of investing an additional P1 trillion each year on infrastructure, education, health, and social protection programs.

BIR Commissioner Cesar Dulay, who graced the tax campaign on Friday, called on all Cebuanos to be responsible taxpayers.

A pledge of commitment to the government’s tax campaign followed, which was participated in by government officials including Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino and new Regional Development Council co-chair Kenneth Cobonpue.

The private sector was represented by business and professional organizations, including the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cebu Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, among others.