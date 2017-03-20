These titles go beyond traditional advice

ONE of the women behind the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Pavilion is Lydwena Eco, business director of the Duros Group.

Her 10-year experience in business development and project management, as well as the insights she gained as an investment banker for 13 years have allowed her to lead several giant projects in Cebu, including The Woodlands, a residential and golf facility that will include what may be the first condominium in northern Cebu.

Aside from property management, Eco is also the president and chief executive officer of Regent Property Management International Inc. She has an MBA from the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

She recommends the following books:

“The 33 Strategies of War” by Robert Greene discusses various strategies that can be applied to business and organizational development. Eco describes this book as a no-nonsense management book: on point, non-traditional, and current.

“How They Blew It” by Jamie Oliver and Tony Goodwin features CEOs and entrepreneurs and “some of the world’s catastrophic business failures”. This is interesting for Eco as this encourages everyone to learn from the mistakes of others.

“First Break All The Rules” by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman preaches non-traditional management styles.

With social media and millennials in the organization, “we simply just need to do things differently,” Eco said.