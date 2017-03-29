Furniture makers eye niche markets

LOCAL furniture makers are eyeing niche markets overseas and selling sustainable furniture pieces to boost sales by 10 percent annually.

A report by the Philippine Exporters Confederation (Philexport) noted that the sector’s target markets are the medium and high-end segments of the traditional markets such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Japan; Asia, specifically Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok and Singapore; and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China).

In its road map, the sector also expects the United States (US) will continue growing in the next five years.

Through the efforts of the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP) and the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation (CFIF), the industry is projected to make a global mark through the sustainable production of sophisticated, sturdy and environmentally-friendly products.

The industry targets to make the Philippine furniture top of mind in Asia, to sell to traditional markets, and simplify marketing strategy to align furniture design to customer needs in “local, glocal and global markets.”

CFIF consultant Ruby Salutan said that aside from looking for new markets, furniture exporters are capitalizing on producing high-value and sustainable furniture to catch the attention of markets that are environment-conscious such as Europe.

Preferences

Pete Delantar, owner of Natures Legacy Eximport Inc., said the market for products using sustainable materials will continue to expand.

Buyers, he said, are interested to know the origin of the product and the processes involved in the production prior to buying or placing orders.

He also added that market intelligence is equally important, as each market has its own preferences.

Delantar though is confident that Cebu will be able to cater to this growing demand because of the exporters’ flexibility and the province’s abundant natural resources.

Philippine furniture is made using fine sustainably-sourced raw materials such as hard wood, buri, rattan, bamboo, metal and other indigenous products.

Under the road map, the sector intends to establish sustainable and environmentally-friendly raw materials and create supply hubs for semi-processed and raw materials from local and imported sources.

Apart from product development, the report added that industry shall focus its programs on other key development factors, including marketing, capacity building and advocacy.