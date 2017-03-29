Millennials see career in insurance

FINANCIAL planning is one of the new careers being pursued by fresh graduates in the country, top officials of AXA Philippines said.

Marie Raymundo, chief distribution officer at AXA Philippines, said there has been a strong appreciation for insurance among millennials, who tend to see the industry as a career path.

“It is a pleasant surprise (for us) that millennials are now more open to talk and engage about this industry compared to 10 years ago, when fresh graduates seemed to have negative perceptions about the industry. Now, we have a technology-savvy and investment-savvy generation,” said Raymundo.

Aside from the high take-home pay through policy commissions, Geoffrey Tan, AXA Philippines’ chief agency officer, added that what makes insurance appealing to this new breed of professionals is the job’s social relevance.

“Young people are looking for jobs that would give them a life of significance. Jobs that would make them more entrepreneurial and a working style that compel them to socialize or interact; and some of these young professionals found all of these by becoming financial advisors or planners,” explained Tan.

JF Salazar, zone head for Visayas, noted that AXA’s pool of financial planners in the region are between 20 and 40 years old. Many of them leverage social media to capture a wider clientele.

Raymundo said attracting millennials as clients of insurance is no longer a daunting task among financial advisors because this younger generation understands the importance of getting protection.

Appreciation

“Millennials are now looking for it (insurance). The stigma of the industry is no longer there, unlike in the past that insurance was regarded purely as a money-making and high-risk investment instrument,” said Tan.

He also cited innovations in the industry, such as policies linked with other investments, as helpful measures in making insurance a more accessible product.

“With a young population, with 40 percent who are in their 20s, we are in the best position to improve the country’s life insurance penetration, which, at present, stands at 1.7 percent,” said Raymundo.

Responding to the growth of the Visayas insurance market, AXA Philippines recently rebranded its regional office in Cebu to AXA Center located along Escario St., Cebu City.

“By the launch of the AXA Center in Cebu, our sales network will be able to maximize growth potential in the region, while we provide innovative financial institutions to meet our client’s evolving needs,” said Raymundo.

AXA Philippines generated P279 million annualized premium equivalent (APE) in the Visayas last year, of which P241 million came from Cebu.

Cebu, according to Salazar, contributes 87 percent of the sales productivity of Visayas.

For this year, Salazar said AXA Philippines targets APE in the Visayas to reach P340 million. The firm, he added, is planning to open more branches in Cebu to be located in Mactan Island. AXA Philippines has about six branches in Cebu.

Last year, AXA recorded a total premium income of P21.5 billion, driven by strong performance of the business. The company has over 3,000 agents and over 700 financial executives servicing more than 900 Metrobank and PSBank branches nationwide.