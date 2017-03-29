More firms expected to start Exporting

AS exports saw a rebound in January, officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expect more local businesses to go into export.

“Philippines has emerged as a winner in export growth in Asia Pacific that it outperformed global demand. We are expecting a rebound,” said DTI 7 Director Asteria Caberte, in an interiew at the sidelines of the capacity building seminar for furniture, jewelry, gifts, decors, and ho+useware (GDH) exporters at the Cebu City Waterfront Hotel.

With the rebound, the regional trade chief said this year will be a good opportunity for exporters and will encourage those businesses still serving the local market to explore the export trade.

In January, merchandise exports grew 22.5 percent year-on-year, or equivalent to $5.130 billion from $4.187 billion recorded in the same period last year.

UK-based Oxford Economics, in a March 27 report entitled “Asia Globalization Winners and Losers Trade Places,” cited the Philippines as among the winners in the Asia-Pacific region, whose export growth “strongly outperformed” global demand in the last seven years.

The think tank’s data showed that from 2010 to 2016, the Philippines enjoyed a compounded yearly export growth rate of 7.8 percent, surpassig India’s 5.4 percent, South Korea’s 5.3 percent, China’s 4.6 percent, Indonesia’s 4.1 percent, Malaysia’s 3.7 percent, Australia’s 3.2 percent, Thailand’s two percent and Taiwan’s 1.4 percent.

The export growth of Philippine exports was buoyed by “lower cost of production” and “increasing foreign investors.”

For Caberte, this accomplishment must be supported through government programs and interventions, primarily through DTI-Export Management Bureau’s (EMB) Regional Interactive Platform for Philippine Exporters Plus (RIPPLES Plus).

DTI Assistant Chief for consumer and industrial division Fenina Monica M. Bonoan said that the program, created in 2008, provides exporters assistance in the form of capacity-building trainings, product development, market information and global product trends to enhance their export capacity and competitiveness.

Bonoan affirmed that the recovery of the country’s exports may encourage more companies to go into export.

However, she warned that going into export spells significant capital requirements, as there are a number of regulations to comply with, as well as necessary investments in product development.