Non-banks ‘equally important’

NON-BANK lending institutions are equally important as banks in promoting inclusive growth in the Philippines.

This was the point stressed by Credit Information Corp. (CIC) president and CEO Jaime Garchitorena during a recognition ceremony for Aeon Credit Service (Philippines), Inc. (Aeon Philippines) at CIC’s office in Makati City.

Aeon Philippines, a subsidiary of Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. Japan, is a financing company that provides loan facilities for the purchase of consumer products without the use of a credit card.

“For the longest time, the lending institutions outside non-banks have always been seen as deficient, or of a smaller class, or not as important to the country when it comes to lending and economic growth. In reality, the opposite is true, especially in the Philippines, where first opportunities for borrowing and lending are usually done primarily outside the banking space. So, when more lenders come on board, we are very excited and more so when it’s a company like Aeon that has the determination and potential to lend to more to the underserved and underbanked,” Garchitorena said.

In addition, the CIC president and CEO said that out of all the other lending institutions such as banks, credit cards, microfinance companies, and cooperatives, non-banking lending companies had the most to gain from complying with CIC’s mandate so they could eventually make use of CIC’s credit information system (CIS). PR