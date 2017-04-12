Busy ports, resorts this weekend

LENTEN Season is one of the most popular times of the year to go on vacation and one should expect crowded terminals today until Sunday.

Airline companies are reminding passengers to allot ample time to head to airports to avoid long queues at check-in and immigration counters.

Cebu Pacific reminds its passengers that its domestic check-in counters are open three hours before the scheduled time of departure and four hours for international flights. All check-in counters close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except those exiting the Middle East (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes).

To cut the waiting time, passengers are also encouraged to use the airline’s web and mobile check-in options as well as its self check-in kiosks mounted in selected airports.

Philippine Airlines, on the other hand, is advising passengers to check in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 within the usual lead time to make it to their flights.

“PAL is urging passengers to check in early in view of the volume of passengers this peak season travel,” read the advisory.

Occupancy

Meanwhile, accommodation facilities enjoy high occupancy this season as locals and foreign guests head to resorts to unwind.

“For the Holy Week, resorts will enjoy 100 percent occupancy while city hotels will enjoy 70 percent booking level,” said Carlo Suarez, president of Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu.

“Occupancy is running high with guests from Hong Kong and the Philippines,” said Cassandra Cuevas, director of communications at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.

Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, on the other hand, also reports high occupancy throughout the week.

Resorts in Mactan have prepared dining options and activities for guests this long weekend.

Moreover, Suarez also assured guests that all hotels, resorts and other tourism establishments in Cebu are tightening their security measures this season in the midst of the terrorism threats in the region, specifically Cebu and Bohol.

It is also business as usual in Panglao Island this long weekend, according to Rommel Gonzales, president of Bohol’s Association of Hotel, Resort and Restaurant.

“There is no need to worry,” he said referring to the Tuesday clash between the alleged members of the Abu Sayaff Group and government troops in Inabanga, Bohol.

Transport

The Philippine government is on heightened alert to ensure the safety and security of passengers at all airports, seaports, and other transportation hubs during the Holy Week.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement that help desks have been set up in terminals.

He said that Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will assist the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in managing queues at immigration counters. An MIAA management team started to be on duty on April 8 to ensure smooth passenger flow. A two-minute unloading rule is also being implemented to prevent congestion.

In Cebu, the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) also created a task force to direct its security and safety operations during Holy Week. The Airport Police Division was placed on red alert, and various information and public assistance counters were also opened.