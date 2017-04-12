Operators suspend day tours to Bohol

THE Cebu Association of Tour Operator Specialists (Catos) has recommended to its members to temporarily put on hold offering Bohol day tours until further notice to ensure the safety and security of guests.

“No matter how alarming and unfortunate the situation seems, we, the stakeholders in tourism, show resilience and confidence that security measures are in place and our tourists are safe here...We will, however, take caution with Bohol day tours. Many say they will cancel this starting tomorrow (April 12),” said Alice Queblatin, president of Catos, in a statement on Tuesday.

Queblatin, however, pointed out that there were no travel cancellations so far from the Korean, Japanese and Chinese tour agencies and that foreign tourists continue to arrive. She said the advisory is just a recommendation and it is up to tour operators to go on with the day tours. Catos has about 44 members.

“We are saddened by the situation. But more than fearing the impact of this threat on tourism, we are more worried about everyone’s safety, especially the locals in Inabanga,” said Queblatin.

She stressed, though, that the town of Inabanga is not a tourist area and is far from the usual go-to places of guests.

‘Still safe’

Rommel Gonzales, president of Bohol’s Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants, said Panglao Island, the tourism center of Bohol, remains a safe destination for tourists.

Although the association has already received calls of cancellation, the numbers, according to Gonzales, are not that significant.

“They can always rebook. Panglao is a safe place and we see no shortening of stays,” said Gonzales, in a phone interview yesterday. “But as I see it, the threat has already been contained. Our law enforcement officers are on top of the situation.”

Image

He, however, pointed out that the problem they are dealing with now is the sensationalized reports that are circulating that may affect Bohol’s tourism image.

“People who don’t know the situation will be scared. Similar to what happened a few years back when Bohol was hit by an earthquake. It is not the entire Bohol that was damaged,” said Gonzales, who is the also the president of the Panglao Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ronalaine Sato, BE Resort’s area communications manager, said there were no booking cancellations in their Be Grand Resort property in Bohol. As of Tuesday, BE Resorts’ occupancy in Bohol and Mactan stood at 56 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

Monitoring

Lenten season and summer are usually the peak seasons of tourists in Cebu and Bohol. Bohol enjoys a good number of arrivals from China, Korea, US and UK. During the Lenten week, specifically, it is the local market that makes occupancy escalate.

Department of Tourism 7 Officer-In-Charge Judy Gabato said the agency is constantly monitoring the impact of the threat on the region’s tourism operations. So far, her office has not received reports of significant travel cancellations to Cebu and Bohol.

Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Association of Cebu President Carlo Suarez also said there have been no cancellations this week and assured they are monitoring the effects of the incidents in Bohol.

Suarez was at a briefing conducted by the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for tourism stakeholders yesterday.

Warnings

At least nine people were killed on Tuesday as police and military clashed with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group in Inabanga, Bohol.

Reports said government troops claimed a “tactical victory” over the terrorist group. They are still conducting clearing operations in Inabanga, making sure the armed men cannot flee to other villages and neighboring towns.

Following the travel warning issued by the US Embassy last Sunday over threats of kidnapping by terrorists groups in Cebu and Bohol, embassies of the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Australia, have also issued similar reminders, urging their citizens to reconsider traveling to destinations in Central Visayas due to reported terrorist threats.

The UK’s travel warning also included the south of Cebu province, including the municipalities of Dalaguete and Badian.