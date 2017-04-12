SSI generates P18.4 billion in 2016
SPECIALTY store retailer SSI Group Inc. generated revenues of P18.4 billion in 2016, a six percent year-on-year increase.
As of 2016, the group was operating 708 stores covering more than 138,000 sq.m. Also, as of 2016, the group’s brand portfolio consisted of 114 brands.
Net income for the year, which reflects one-time write-offs associated with the group’s rationalization program, was at P232 million.
However, excluding one-time write offs, core recurring income in 2016 was P581 million, with fourth quarter core recurring income at P186 million.
Fourth quarter core income increased 66 percent over the same period in 2015, reflecting the impact of initiatives to rationalize operating expenses and generate cost efficiencies. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.
