DTI adopts ISO standards on anti-bribery management
THE Department of Trade and Industry- Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has adopted as the Philippine National Standard the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems.
The document sets the requirements and provides guidance for a management system designed to help an organization prevent, detect, and respond to bribery.
It addresses bribery in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, and includes guidelines for preventing bribery of each organization’s personnel, as well as business associates.
A copy of the standard may be availed for a minimal fee from the Standards Data Centre at bps@dti.gov.ph. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 17, 2017.
