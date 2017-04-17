DTI adopts ISO standards on anti-bribery management

THE Department of Trade and Industry- Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has adopted as the Philippine National Standard the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems.

The document sets the requirements and provides guidance for a management system designed to help an organization prevent, detect, and respond to bribery.

It addresses bribery in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, and includes guidelines for preventing bribery of each organization’s personnel, as well as business associates.

A copy of the standard may be availed for a minimal fee from the Standards Data Centre at bps@dti.gov.ph. PR