Innovation Council asks Cebu’s freelancers: Get organized, tap assistance

THE Innovation Council of Cebu (ICC) is organizing the online freelancing community in Cebu to help beef up the country’s position as the preferred hub for global online freelancing and rural impact sourcing.

“We are identifying and organizing the online freelancers here so they could get support from both public and private sectors. They need to have a voice and we also hope to get them involved in the ICC activities,” said ICC president Michael Cubos, in an interview.

ICC is a newly-formed organization under the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which aims to give stakeholders the opportunity to organize themselves and create a supportive ecosystem for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the sector, whether homegrown ones or foreign companies that have set up facilities in Cebu.

Cubos, who attended the first Philippine Impact Sourcing Conference (Piscon) in Davao City last April 5 and 6, noted that Cebu needs to act immediately in organizing the online freelancing community for them to get support from the government’s digital/information communications technology (ICT) projects, which are being rolled out in the countryside.

“More than the high pay, online freelancers need to get more trainings so they could get higher-value jobs. They also need mentoring so they won’t become victims of scams and other things,” said Cubos.

He added that the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), in collaboration with industry associations, is aggressive in promoting rural impact sourcing as this can generate more jobs and boost consumer spending in the countryside.

ICC has identified three online freelance groups in Cebu. Cubos said they hope to get all of them on board with the ICC.

The DICT estimates there are one million freelance online workers in the country. Some 154,000 are from Davao City, one of the biggest freelance online hubs in the country. Quoting ICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima, Cubos said that accelerating infrastructure, business-friendly policies, fast internet, and developing the talent pool are some of the critical factors in growing this new stream in ICT.