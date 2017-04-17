It’s ‘back to business’

AFTER advising members to suspend selling day tours to Bohol following the clash between members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and government troops in a village in Inabanga, the Cebu Association of Tour Operator Specialists (Catos) is back to selling day tours for the island province.

“We are now back to business. We are selling Bohol day tours now,” said Catos president Alice Queblatin yesterday.

Last week, Catos advised its 44 member-companies to suspend selling Bohol day tours, citing the kidnapping threats by terror groups in Cebu and Bohol. The advisory was meant to ensure the safety of guests.

The site of the fighting is an isolated area in Inabanga, which is a three-hour ride away from Panglao, where most foreign and local tourists converge and about two hours away from Tagbilaran, Bohol’s capital city.

After the Tuesday clash, AFP Central Command Commander Maj. Gen. Oscar Lactao, in a televised press briefing, said that “Bohol is the safest place on Earth…Whatever na plans nila dito, it was disrupted and degraded.”

Asean Summit

Around 200 delegates from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected in Bohol this week for the Asean Trade Ministers Meeting. The conference will include the AHKFTA (Free Trade Agreement between Asean and Hong Kong) Trade Negotiating Committee and Related Meetings, according to the schedule of year-long activities released by the Asean.

Both DTI 7 Director Asteria Caberte and Assistant Regional Director Nelia Navarro confirmed in text messages yesterday that there were no changes to the scheduled meetings.

“As of now, our info is (that the) meeting is pushing through in the same venue,” said Navarro. The meetings will be held at the Hennan Resort in Panglao and is expected to gather more than 200 trade officials.

DTI is this year’s chair of the Asean Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting and the Asean Committee on Business and Investment Promotion (CBIP).

Aside from the meetings, DTI is also putting up a Go Lokal pop-up store that will feature Philippine-made merchandise inside the resort. Delegates will also receive a brass tarsier as tokens, made by Arden Classic, a Mactan-based exporter.

Agenda

In a statement, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Philippines is one with the ASEAN in increasing trade and investments in the region, as well as in integrating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy for greater access to trade information.

The top agenda in the Asean meetings also include access to the global market value chain and finance, the promotion of youth and women entrepreneurship; and increased cooperation within the region as well as connectivity to the rest of the world.