More firms urged to adopt social standards
MORE exporters were advised to adopt social practices and standards, such as those that protect human rights and the environment, to boost sales and make them globally competitive.
Robert Young, president of the Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (FOBAP), said that exporters who have adopted such standards have reported benefits apart from an increase in sales, like a better image, more contented employees, and a more wholesome working environment.
“If an exporter will not adopt, no production order will be granted because almost all the importing countries now require goods that are produced in compliant factories.”
FOBAP and the labor department have signed an agreement to promote labor standards, and the organization has recommended auditing factories, in addition to conducting lectures. Philexport News and Features
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 17, 2017.
