Siblings roll out first ngohiong food truck

AFTER expanding to five branches in a span of five years, the Bernardo siblings have added a twist to their Ho Ngohiong business—selling the popular Cebuano style spring roll via their first mobile food truck.

“Offering our ngohiong through food truck is an innovation we had in mind a few years ago. We felt this is a new vehicle to reach out to more customers in the city and at the same time an advertising tool too,” said Lance, who handles the business operation. “This is probably the first ngohiong food truck in Cebu.”

Lance noted that in the US, there already is a food truck phenomenon, a small business investment that is soaring, featuring unique offerings of every type. This mobile eatery concept is also gaining popularity in the Philippines, particularly in Manila.

“With the tough competition in the food business now, we believe that going mobile, aside from setting up physical branches and expanding outside Cebu, is a step in the right direction. Customers now are hungry for a new food experience,” he said.

The Ho Ngohiong mobile food truck initially stays for a week in any of Ho Ngohiong’s five branches located on P. del Rosario St., Andres Abellana, Mambaling, Labangon and Banilad. Lance said they will eventually identify key locations in the city for their mobile food truck to roam around.

Ho Ngohiong started out as a small home business venture in 2013 owned by siblings Lance (a registered nurse), Francisco (a licensed physical therapist), Therese (business management graduate), Patrick (registered nurse), Nino and Melissa. The first four had given up their respective careers and greener opportunities abroad to come home in Cebu and focus on growing the business while Nino and Melissa are completing their medical courses.

With the help of their parents, who in the past also owned a food business in the early 90’s, the siblings took the initiative of building their own food brand with a minimal investment of P30,000.

The siblings started with a pushcart business outside their house until customers demanded a place for them to dine in. They then turned the family garage into a small eatery.

“We really started the business from scratch. We just made use of the ingredients our parents handed down to us and relied on each other to make this business big,” said Francisco.

“We are just so blessed we have parents who are also our business mentors. We tell them of our plans but it is us who are really running this business,” said Therese.

Aside from ngohiong, the siblings added 19 other items to the menu like longganiza, spicy chorizo, jumbo hotdog, tempura, barbecue, squid balls, chicken leg and chicken wings, and puso, among others.

While many say it is not advisable to make siblings as business partners to avoid sibling conflicts, Patrick said this partnership has made their relationship stronger.

“More than the ties that bind us as siblings and family, we have one thing in common, a new bonding activity, a common goal to grow this business,” he said.

“Being open-minded, professional when it comes to work, and the respect we have for each other helped us sustain the healthy growth of the business at the same time nurture our sibling relationship,” added Therese.

This year, Francisco said they plan to open four new branches in Lahug, Talisay, Mactan and Talamban. They also plan to bring the Ho Ngohiong brand to Manila in the future and deploy more mobile food trucks in Cebu.