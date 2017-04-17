Smaller crowds on last day of filing

UNLIKE last year, there were smaller crowds at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Cebu City North yesterday, the last day for the filing of income tax returns.

One of those at the agency was Mich Anthony Abellana, a checker for a local retail chain based in Cebu City.

It was his first time to file his income tax return. The 25-year-old sought assistance from the BIR employees, even security guards, in filing his ITR.

“Sa una man gud, naanad mi nga ang among HR (human resource) ang mo-file para namo, karon nga bag-o na ang akong employer, kami na mismo mga trabahante ang mo-file (Before, our human resource department filed the ITRs for us. Now, I have a new employer and we have to file this ourselves),” he told SunStar Cebu.

Before arriving at the BIR around noon yesterday, he already brought with him the requirements his company told him to bring for filing, and later on relied on the instructions of the BIR employees on how to go about the process.

He knew April 17 was the deadline for ITR filing. He said he did not have much time to go to the BIR months ahead of the deadline since he was busy and preoccupied with work.

“Sayon ra man diay, dali ra kay gitabangan man ko nila (BIR employees) unsaon (It’s easy because the BIR employees helped out),” he said, as he was waiting for his turn to be called and serviced by the revenue officers around 2 p.m. yesterday.

BIR officials also observed fewer taxpayers rushing to the revenue offices this year. Security guards at BIR Cebu City North said there were more taxpayers who filed before the Holy Week.

BIR-13 Assistant Director Aynie Mandayojan-Dizon said that although there are still those who go to BIR to file their ITR manually, she said more taxpayers prefer to do it online through the electronic filing and payment system (eFPS).

Through the online system, taxpayers fill out the eBIR Forms in filing their tax returns. Taxpayers will then receive a system-generated notification email and filing reference number, which is submitted to the authorized agent bank for payment.