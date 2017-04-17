‘We shall continue his great work for Cebu’

LEADERS of Cebu’s business community joined the Aboitiz family in mourning the death of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) President Robert Eduardo “Bobby” Aboitiz last Maundy Thursday.

They also recalled the many ways that Aboitiz had inspired them with his commitment to the growth of Cebu.

“The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) owes a lot to Bobby’s service to our organization. He will be deeply missed. But his legacy shall live on and we shall continue the great work that he has started for our beloved Cebu. Our deepest condolences to the Aboitiz family and RAFI,” said CCCI President Melanie Ng.

Aboitiz served as CCCI trustee in 1995 to 1997, and played a key role in the construction of the CCCI Center. At the time of his death, Aboitiz also served as co-chairperson of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board. He was 67.

In a press statement, Cebu City Rep. Raul del Mar expressed appreciation for how Aboitiz was “deeply involved in working to help improve the community” and helped unite “local government leaders, civil society, and the rest of the private sector to rally behind Mega Cebu 2050.”

Del Mar pointed out that the bill seeking the creation of the Mega Cebu Development Authority, which Aboitiz had appealed to Cebuanos in the House to champion, has been approved at the committee level.

True believers in Cebu

“Bobby died before legislation could start helping realize the vision that he shared and vigorously promoted. May his memory inspire the rest of us to follow the example he set for every true believer in Cebu and its role and destiny in our nation’s progress,” the congressman added.

An official of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said the organization was also “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Those of us who were privileged to know him and work with him through Mega Cebu had been inspired by his steadfast commitment to the vision of a vibrant and inclusive development for Cebu. His leadership and wisdom, given with humility and modesty, are truly edifying and inspiring. He was an exemplary Cebuano and Filipino. We shall keep his memory by carrying on the torch of his advocacies,” said MCCI president Glenn Soco.

Businessman Bunny Pages, chairman and CEO of Pages Holdings Inc., described Aboitiz as “a great man who only had the best for our beloved Cebu in his heart.”

“He was a rare breed, though, because he put his money where his mouth was. The countless millions of pesos that RAFI has so far invested on Mega Cebu is just one of the many examples of his commitment, love and passion for Cebu,” said Pages in a Facebook comment.

In March 2016, Forbes Philippines reported that among the country’s wealthiest families, the Aboitizes were the most generous, having invested some P793.9 million in philanthropic projects through RAFI and the Aboitiz Foundation.

Aboitiz was “a visionary, a philanthropist, a business icon, a humble servant,” said Mary Ann Alcordo-Solomon, president and CEO of Alcordo Advertising. “You have left a mark in the hearts of everyone whose lives you touched. Thank you for all that you have done. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences,” she added.

Aboitiz is survived by his wife Maria Cristina and their four children.