Digital innovation summit in June

ABOUT 300 participants composed of industry stakeholders and business owners are expected to convene in the Cebu Digital Innovation Summit slated in June this year.

The summit, which is part of the month-long Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2017, will feature innovative ideas, technologies and practices that will help prepare businesses step up to the next level.

Cebu Digital Innovation Summit chairman Christian Paro-an said the summit will focus on how digital innovation in today’s era will play a critical role in attaining and sustaining success in business.

He stressed that business owners, especially those from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) category, need to watch out for the proliferation of disruptive technologies that could make or break their businesses.

The summit is scheduled on June 2 to 3 and will be held at the Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu.

Officers of the newly-formed Innovation Council of Cebu (ICC) will also be formally inducted during the summit. ICC is an organization created by CCCI. It was established to become the voice of smaller players from Cebu’s local ICT scene.

CCCI president Melanie Ng said the summit will serve as a venue for networking, collaboration and exchange of industry updates. She said the Cebu private sector is committed to get ahead and support Cebu’s digital innovators and players.

Measures that will provide support for innovative startups is one of the priority programs of Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, the chairman of the Senate committee on science and technology.

He said he will also push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 175 or the Innovative Startup Act.

“Maraming startup sa ating bansa na magagaling. They have very good ideas pero nasasayang dahil nahihirapan magsimula ng negosyo at nahihirapan sa mga regulasyon (There are many good startups in the country. But their ideas are going to waste because they find it hard to start a business and the regulations tedious),” said the senator in a statement.

The Innovative Startup Act seeks to provide necessary support for business startups to help them thrive and compete in the market.

If enacted into law, Aquino said the Innovative Startup Act will make it easier for technology startups to set up and build successful businesses in the country.