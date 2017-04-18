Stakeholders expect decline in visitors

MEMBERS of the Cebu Association of Tour Operator Specialists (Catos) are monitoring the bookings of Korean guests to Bohol following the special travel advisory issued by the Korean Consulate of Cebu last Monday in the wake of the gunfight between Abu Sayyaf Group and government troops last week.

Catos president Alice Queblatin said it was unfortunate that Cebu’s no. 1 market, Korea, now officially advised the cancellation of tours to Bohol.

She said that although tour operators had temporarily stopped selling Bohol tours since the clashes began, the security and safety of guests remain their top priority.

“The advisory reiterates security concerns that still exist, which we hope will be addressed totally in the next few days.”

She disclosed that Korean agents have temporarily stopped selling Bohol tourism packages.

Worries

“With the recent advisory, we can expect a decline in the number of Korean visitors to Bohol and partly in Cebu. Although the advisory specified Bohol as the area under threat,” said Catos past president Edilberto Mendoza Jr.

“This (advisory) really bothers me because Koreans are one of our top visitors here in Region 7,” he added. Mendoza is the owner of Abba Travel and Pilgrimage Services Inc.

He noted that Catos is monitoring the number of tour cancellations to Bohol, including those of Koreans. They are also looking at other options to divert Korean tourists from going to Bohol until the tension subsides.

“We will focus on selling heritage tours, arts and crafts, culinary and hillyland tours,” said Queblatin.

The special travel advisory covers April 13 to April 23. According to the consulate, this advisory is tantamount to the travel-alert level of “Red Alert (Travel Restricted),” which recommends the canceling or postponing the plan to visit the designated area, or leaving the area unless there are urgent matters to attend to.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea and the Korean Consulate in Cebu assured that they will continue monitoring the security situation in Bohol and mull over whether the special travel advisory should remain in place.

Assurance

The Department of Tourism (DOT) expressed its “complete confidence that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are on top of the national security situation in Central Visayas.”

“In this connection, we are actively coordinating for updates with our local and national security and law enforcement agencies who are fully capable of putting travelers’ concerns at ease. Proper authorities have assured that both international and domestic travelers may continue with their travel plans, even as we remind all stakeholders of usual safety precautions that must be routinely observed at all destinations,” read DOT’s statement released last Thursday.