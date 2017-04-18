Sterlingland eyes 1,100 houses for next 15 years

A LOCAL developer is expanding in the town of Minglanilla and is set to build over 1,100 houses over the next 15 years.

Sterlingland Residences and Development Inc. said it will be investing P2 billion for its mixed-used project, Minglanilla Highlands, in Barangay Tubod where aside from houses, it will also be building commercial structures inside a 25-hectare property.

More than just houses, the plan is to have Minglanilla as a tourist destination, said Sterlingland president and chief executive officer Marilou Padilla during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project yesterday.

In an adjacent property, spanning half a hectare, the local developer will develop the Minglanilla Lifestyle Hub, a mountain-resort inspired development, which will be open to the public.

“This is our largest project for us in Sterling Land,” said Padilla. The developer has two existing projects in Talisay City, one of which is the Sta. Monica Estates.

Within the property in Minglanilla, Sterlingland will also put up a collosal image of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal inspired by Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, to be designed by Cebuano sculptor and architect Vic Gulani, as well as a wedding chapel.

The developer remains confident in Minglanilla, despite heavy traffic in the municpality and the lack of road networks.

Sterlingland chairman Eduardo Padilla said they are closely coordinating with the local government unit and was informed of the future plans for Minglanilla, among which is the planned improvement of road networks and the anticipated Talisay-Minglanilla-Naga bypass road.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality and is home to a number of subdivision projects in the southern part of Metro Cebu.