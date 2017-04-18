Tax Notes: BIR 13 falls short of quarterly target

TWENTY-TWO taxpayers in Cebu and Bohol were delisted from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 13 and transferred to the Large Taxpayers Division (LTD) this year.

As a result, BIR 13, which collects taxes for Cebu and Bohol, fell short of its first quarterly collection goal by eight percent, said Assistant Regional Director Aynie Mandayojan-Dizon.

From January to March this year, Dizon said BIR 13 collected P5.96 billion. The amount no longer includes the taxes paid by the 22 taxpayers transferred to LTD.

“Had we kept the 22 taxpayers, we would have achieved our goal,” said Dizon in an interview on Monday during the last day of the income tax return filing.

Although it missed the first quarter goal of P6.53 billion, Dizon said BIR 13 surpassed its collection from last year during the same period by 10 percent, or an excess of P563 million.

For the first quarter, the Revenue District Office (RDO) 83 in Talisay City recorded the highest collection year-on-year growth of 32.78 percent (with P574 million in actual collection for first quarter 2017).

This was followed by RDO 82 or Cebu City North, whose collection grew by 15.51 percent (P779 million), and RDO 84 in Tagbilaran City in Bohol, which registered a 12.7 percent growth in taxes collected (P546 million).

Meanwhile, BIR’s collection natiowide jumped 12.2 percent to P472.9 billion in the first quarter.

The national tax bureau targets to collect P1.83 trillion in taxes this year. BIR 13 has been been given a collection target of P29.6 billion for the whole year of 2017.