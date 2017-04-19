90% drop in registrations

PROJECTS registered with the Board of Investments Cebu dropped to P720 million from the P7.6 billion registered in the same period last year.

Official data from BOI Cebu shows that there were five projects registered with the board from January to March 2017.

Two of these were mass housing projects of 77 Living Spaces Inc. in Talisay City and Kenrich Development Corp. in Yati, Liloan. There were three solar power projects installed by Solar Pacific Citysun Corp. in the town of Consolacion.

For BOI Cebu officer-in-charge Ellorence Cruz, the 90-percent drop doesn’t necessarily mean Cebu is attracting fewer investors. She said it is only normal that investment pledges follows an erratic movement and that they have received several inquiries from investors.

A project registered with the BOI is entitled to receive tax holidays and other non-fiscal incentives.

With the newly-approved and expanded Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) 2017-2019, more towns in Cebu have been classified as “least developed areas,” where investors who put up their projects within the identified locations are given more incentives.

Cruz said corporate income tax holiday can be expanded from four to six years if they locate their IPP-related projects in the area.

From only six towns in the previous IPP during the Aquino administration (Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Pilar, Ronda, Samboan and Tudela), this has been expanded to over 20 (Bantayan, Bogo City, Borbon, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, Poro, San Francisco, San Remigio, Sogod, Sta. Fe, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Alcoy, Alcantara and Malabuyoc).

The IPP-preferred activities are agri-processing, agriculture and fishery; strategic services; infrastructure and logistics including public-private partnership participated by local government units; innovation services; inclusive business models; and environment or climate change-related projects.