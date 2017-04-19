Sector upbeat amid travel warnings

CEBU’S business sector will increase its marketing efforts to promote Cebu and the region to combat the negative perception caused by threats of terrorism and travel warning advisories to the province’s trade and tourism.

“I believe that the best way to deal with the situation is to increase our marketing efforts to promote Cebu and the region,” said Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president.

“We cannot let what happened affect us or let it affect the way we do business, nor affect our efforts to promote Cebu. We have to make sure we cushion whatever negative impression the incident may have caused,” she added.

The April 11 gunfight between the Abu Sayyaf Group and government troops in a village in Inabanga, Bohol has pushed provinces in Central Visayas to tighten security measures. Travel advisories issued by the US, UK, Canada, Australia and recently, Korea, have not been lifted, as some members of the bandit group are still at large.

Glenn Anthony Soco, president of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the recent encounter in Bohol “will not have any effect on the investment climate of the region and the country.”

“These developments concerning our peace and order are isolated incidents,” said Soco. “There is momentum in our growth as our economy is regarded as the best performing economy of Asia.”

According to the MCCI chief, investors still look at economic fundamentals, economic policies and stability as their basis for pouring in investments to the country.

Ng added that while the government forces are still looking for the remaining Abu Sayyaf members in the region, they are confident that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have the situation under control.

“We should exercise caution, stay calm and continue our efforts to promote business and investment in our region,” said Ng.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Philippines to book a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.8 percent this year and 6.9 percent for 2018 on the back of a strong rebound in export earnings.