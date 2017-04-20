CEDF-IT rebrands, expands mandate

INFORMATION technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry players will gather on May 22 in Cebu for the 2017 Transformation Summit.

In a press conference yesterday, Cebu Educational Development Foundation for Information Technology (Cedf-IT) managing director Wilfredo Sa-a Jr. said industry leaders will discuss Cebu growth targets, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, and Cebu’s shift to higher value services at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel in Cebu City.

“With this event, our aim is to really have a discussion on how we could bring Cebu’s IT-BPM industry into higher value sevices,” said Sa-a.

Joel Marie Yu, Cebu Economic Business Unit (Cebu) consultant, will lay out the plans of the Cebu City Government in support of the IT-BPM industry.

Unlike previous years, Sa-a said Cedf-IT is independently organizing the summit, formerly called the Cebu Digital Transformation Summit and part of the Cebu Business Month of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held in June.

The separation from the Cebu Business Month also marks the rebranding of Cedf-IT from being purely an ICT council to becoming an industry association consisting of IT-BPM companies and the academe.

The launching of the new name of Cedf-IT will also be announced on May 22.

“More than just human resource development, we will be an industry association and will expand our services to industry promotion and advocacies,” said Cedf-IT.

Accenture Digital Lead JP Palpallatoc, Lexmark Services Operations head engineer DJ Moises, and Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) investor relations head Jonathan de Luzuriaga will be some of the key speakers for the day-long event.

To cap the event, Cedf-IT and the Cebu City Government will recognize top IT-BPM companies and their contributions in job generation during the third Cebu IT-BPM Recognition Night.