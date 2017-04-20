iTech-RAR sees growth with 8990 partnership

FOLLOWING its first partnership in 2014, local technology company iTech-RAR Solutions Inc. sees its business growing as national developer 8990 Housing Development Corp. eyes more medium-rise condominiums moving forward.

iTech-RAR president Andres Ralota Jr. said the company, which provides internet and cable services to some of Deca Homes subdivisions, is gearing up for the expansions of 8990 Housing Development Corp.

Early this year, 8990 Holdings president and chief executive officer Januario Jesus B. Atencio said the company is set to launch eight projects within the year and hit P12 billion in revenue.

“We will go with the developments of 8990. We have already serviced three Deca Homes communities in Cebu and five in Manila,” said Ralota in Cebuano.

In Cebu, the IT company, through the Fiber to Deca Homes (FTDH) project, has installed fiber technology to Deca Home projects in Barangay Tipolo and Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, as well as the Urban Deca Homes along Hernan Cortes St. in Mandaue City.

“The FTDH is a unique amenity for a developer like 8990. As we know, most developers’ amenities are swimming pool, basketball court, club house, etc. But for Deca Homes, they include connectivity,” Ralota added.

Through FTDH, Deca Homes homeowners have ready access to internet and cable TV services. Ralota said homeowners no longer have to apply for a connection with internet service providers, and can pay their bills through iTech-RAR Solutions.

ITech-RAR partners with third party suppliers to provide the bandwidth and cable connectivity for the exclusive rollout to the unit owners in Urban Deca Home projects.