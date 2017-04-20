Ng: Things you can learn on the Internet

IT seems like you can use the web to learn anything – well almost anything.

CNET reports that recently, an eight-year-old boy drove his family van to the local Mcdonald’s store to buy a burger. He was hungry and his dad and mom were still sleeping. So he took his four-year-old sister and drove the family van. Apparently, he learned how to drive from video games and from watching YouTube.

He somehow got there without running a red light or hitting anything. A friend saw them and called his grandparents. So, it might be important that you also be aware of what your children are watching.

Talking about watching videos, it is a good way also to learn a foreign language. A big part of what I know about reading and writing Chinese went back to the 1980s during my high school days, when I was watching Betamax tapes of Chinese movies with English subtitles.

Now, I am trying to learn Japanese and brush up again on my Chinese and I am going to same route. I download and watch Japanese films with Chinese subtitles. So while I listen to the Japanese, I try to read the Chinese. For me, it does seem to be a good way to brush up on both.

Now Viki, one of the popular channels where you can watch Korean, Chinese and Japanese videos with subtitles, has come up with another way to learn. They have started on some of their videos which will reportedly have you brush up on the language. They are testing Korean.

Some movies now have a learn mode. This mode will enable the user to interact with words to understand their meanings and pronunciations.

For instance, if you are watching Korean drama with English subtitles, you will now see both Korean and English subtitles. If you mouse over a word, the video will pause and the definition and pronunciation of the word will appear on a pop-up box.

At the end of the day, TV or movies continue to be the most popular past time. Before, people watched hours of TV. Now, there are figures that say people now spend more time on the internet rather than in front of the TV. While this is true, there is something else – they are on the internet watching videos, too.

According to YouTube, over a billion hours of video is watched every day on their site. Netflix, one of the leading video providers, also reports that over a billion hours of drama and news are downloaded every week on their network.