PC maker urges gov’t to improve data security

PC maker Lenovo is reminding the government to invest in data security as it creates the national broadband infrastructure plan.

Lenovo Enterprise sales specialist Bryan Beronilla advised government agencies to treat cybersecurity as an imperative and not just an option since they are one of the most attacked sectors.

“Hackers tend to target government agencies because of the preconception that government agencies do not yet have a proper set of security protocols in place,” said Beronilla in a statement.

He said confidential data collected by the government automatically makes it “a gold mine for hackers.”

Cybersecurity is particularly relevant, given that the country is experiencing tremendous economic growth, being hailed as Asia’s fastest-growing economy in the second quarter of 2016. To sustain this growth and develop further, the country must improve its data security, the company said.

Beronilla advised agencies to develop a defined data security protocol before acquiring any technology.