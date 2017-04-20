PC maker urges gov’t to improve data security
PC maker Lenovo is reminding the government to invest in data security as it creates the national broadband infrastructure plan.
Lenovo Enterprise sales specialist Bryan Beronilla advised government agencies to treat cybersecurity as an imperative and not just an option since they are one of the most attacked sectors.
“Hackers tend to target government agencies because of the preconception that government agencies do not yet have a proper set of security protocols in place,” said Beronilla in a statement.
He said confidential data collected by the government automatically makes it “a gold mine for hackers.”
Cybersecurity is particularly relevant, given that the country is experiencing tremendous economic growth, being hailed as Asia’s fastest-growing economy in the second quarter of 2016. To sustain this growth and develop further, the country must improve its data security, the company said.
Beronilla advised agencies to develop a defined data security protocol before acquiring any technology.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!