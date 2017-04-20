Resources, cooperation needed for succession planning

SOONER or later, the founder of a family business has to pass on the leadership to a younger but competent family member or even to someone outside the family.

Every family member must confront the reality of succession planning in a family-owned enterprise, no matter how difficult it is. A succession plan requires time and resources to prepare, as well as the commitment and cooperation of all family members to avoid family feuds.

That’s why family business coach Prof. Eric Soriano will share his expertise honed through coaching hundreds of Aseab companies in succession planning in a two-day seminar-workshop. He will be joined by Manny Estrella, a sales consultant and an expert in practical selling will talk on salesmanship in family business.

On May 19 and 20, a Friday and Saturday, Prof. Soriano will hold a seminar, “Family Business Success Stories: Appointing a successor is just the beginning of a long journey,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Sports Club, Cebu Business Park.

Prior to Prof. Soriano’s talk, on May 19, Estrella, an expert in practical selling, will talk about how family enterprises can increase and hit sales targets this year by knowing the basics of sales and selling, and how consumers think, and making this knowledge work for their businesses.

The seminar fee for the two-day seminar, which covers materials, snacks and lunch, is P8,900 per participant.

Prof. Soriano offers family business owners and entrepreneurs many take-home values from select cases of succession planning, which they can apply to their family businesses. In the afternoon session, he presents and discusses the succession planning of family businesses that succeeded and other companies that failed. Further, Soriano and Estrella will give a free consultation at the end of each seminar.

Aside from being an author of two books on Asean family businesses and a professor of marketing and family governance at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business, Prof. Soriano is a National Agora awardee for marketing excellence. He is currently the executive director of Wong+Bernstein Advisory Group, which provides professional, technology-based and support services. He pursued post graduate education on Asean family business and strategy at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Estrella has worked with almost all real estate property developers in the country as sales head and vice president for vertical and horizontal projects.

Currently, he is a senior sales advisor handling various sales and marketing consultancy for industrial and consumer goods and real estate projects. He has a business administration degree and a post graduate degree in urban and regional planning at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The two-day seminar is organized by Octopus Strategic Branding, Inc., a one-stop branding shop in partnership with W+B Advisory Group, a strategic advisory firm in Asia holding business offices in Ortigas and Cebu.

