BPI posts P6.3 billion Q1 income

BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) posted strong results in the first quarter, with net income rising 25.6 percent relative to the same period last year, to P6.25 billion.

Comprehensive income rose 17.6 percent to P6.65 billion.

Total revenues reached P17.96 billion, up 17.6 percent.

Net interest income rose to P11.49 billion, higher by 15.0 percent as asset yields rose along with loan volumes.

Non-interest income also registered strong growth, rising 22.6 percent to P6.46 billion on higher trading gains, service charges, underwriting fees, and income from asset sales. PR