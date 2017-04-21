BPI posts P6.3 billion Q1 income
BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) posted strong results in the first quarter, with net income rising 25.6 percent relative to the same period last year, to P6.25 billion.
Comprehensive income rose 17.6 percent to P6.65 billion.
Total revenues reached P17.96 billion, up 17.6 percent.
Net interest income rose to P11.49 billion, higher by 15.0 percent as asset yields rose along with loan volumes.
Non-interest income also registered strong growth, rising 22.6 percent to P6.46 billion on higher trading gains, service charges, underwriting fees, and income from asset sales. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!